11 Electrocuted During Temple Chariot Procession in TN; 3 Children Among Dead

The temple chariot.
Eleven people were electrocuted during a temple chariot procession in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur early on Wednesday, 27 April. Three children, between the ages of 13 and 15, are among the dead.
Three people were killed on the spot, while the others succumbed later.
The incident occurred at around 3 am on Wednesday morning when the temple car came in contact with a live wire.
At least 15 people were also injured and have been taken to a hospital for treatment.
V Balakrishnan, Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, Tiruchirappalli, said that they were investigating the matter and an FIR (First Information Report) had been registered.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji said in the state Assembly on Wednesday, "Tamil Nadu Government has constituted a one-man committee to probe into Thanjavur electrocution incident. Committee will be headed by Revenue Secretary Kumar Jayant."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives. Meanwhile, those injured in the incident will be given Rs 50,000.
President Ram Nath Kovind also expressed his condolences to the bereaved families.
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, meanwhile, has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased.
Stalin also met the families of the injured and the deceased in Thanjavur on Wednesday.
"It is a tragic and painful incident. We have ordered government officials to take action on this issue. I have conveyed my condolences to the bereaved families. Government will give Rs 1 lakh each to severely injured and Rs 50,000 each to injured," he said on Wednesday, as per ANI.
