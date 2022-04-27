11 Electrocuted During Temple Chariot Procession in TN; 3 Children Among Dead

Eleven people were electrocuted during a temple chariot procession in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur early on Wednesday, 27 April. Three children, between the ages of 13 and 15, are among the dead.

Three people were killed on the spot, while the others succumbed later.

The incident occurred at around 3 am on Wednesday morning when the temple car came in contact with a live wire.

At least 15 people were also injured and have been taken to a hospital for treatment.