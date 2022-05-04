Delhi: Tughlakabad Shops Demolished As SDMC Undertakes Anti-Encroachment Drive

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Wednesday, 3 May, commenced the first phase of its demolition drive from Tughlakabad's Karni Singh Shooting Range area.

The phase will reportedly end on 13 May, and span across several areas in South Delhi.

Speaking to The Indian Express, a shop-owner impacted by the process expressed distress and said, "They came and took everything. I have nothing left now. My shop was razed and I couldn't do anything. My younger brother and I were begging but they didn't stop."