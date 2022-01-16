Second Death Reported as Jallikattu Being Held Amid COVID-19 Scare

A 27-year-old man was killed after sustaining injuries from being hit by his own bull while taking it to the Jallikattu venue at Periya Suriyur in Tamil Nadu’s Trichy district on Saturday, 15 January. Meenakshisundaram succumbed to his injuries while being rushed to a hospital.

Earlier on Saturday, a 19-year-old spectator was gored to death by a bull in Avaniyapuram. The deceased, identified as T Balamurugan, was at the exit point when the bull hit him, seriously injuring him.

Jallikattu is Tamil Nadu's traditional bull-taming sport that is held predominantly in Madurai and other districts of the state, during the harvest festival of Pongal.

It is being held from 14-17 January, amid COVID-19 restrictions.