Avaniyapuram Jallikattu Held Amidst COVID-19 Scare, One Spectator Dies

A 19-year-old spectator was gored to death by a bull during Avaniyapuram jallikattu, Tamil Nadu's traditional bull-taming sport in Madurai district, which was held amid COVID-19 restrictions on Friday, 14 January. The accident took place near the bull collection point, and the deceased was identified as T Balamurugan of Avaniyapuram.

A bull that exited from the arena hit Balamurugan, who was standing near the collection point, with its horns, and the youth was seriously injured.