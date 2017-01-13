Life as a Jallikattu Champ: A Graphic Novel on a Tradition at Risk
Chandrasekhar, a former Jallikattu champion, gets candid. And how!&nbsp;
Chandrasekhar, a former Jallikattu champion, gets candid. And how! (Photo art: Vikram Venkateswaran)

Vikram VenkateswaranAaqib Raza Khan
(This story was first published on 15 January 2019 and has been republished from The Quint’s archives to mark the annual Jallikattu event)

“Have you seen a Jallikattu bull mate with a cow?” asks Chandrasekhar, who owns a bicycle store in Alanganallur village. And then he proceeds to explain why the bull remains celibate for half a lifetime.

Here’s a graphic novel where the old men and women of a village get candid about Jallikattu, bull semen and weddings!

