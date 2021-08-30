Man Arrested for Protesting Bangle Seller Incident Has Links With Pak: MP Govt

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday, 30 August, said that the state administration has uncovered 'evidence' establishing links between Pakistan and a man involved in a protest over Indore's bangle seller incident, news agency PTI reported.

As per the report, the man, identified as Altamash Khan, who had spread inflammatory messages after the incident, is associated with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) headed by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

Speaking to reporters, Mishra stated, "As per the evidence found (during the investigation), one of the arrested persons, Altamash Khan, who staged a protest at a police station (in Indore) after the bangle seller incident, has links with Pakistan through WhatsApp and Facebook," PTI quoted.

He added that "objectionable" material, such as videos and audios, have been seized from Khan.

Khan, along with Mohammad Imran Ansari, Javed Khan, and Syed Irfan Ali were arrested on Saturday, 28 Ausgust, after a case under Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) as well as other concerned sections of the Indian Penal Code was filed against the four of them.