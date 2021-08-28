Muslim Bangle Seller's 'Multiple IDs' Led to Love Jihad Claims. Here's the Truth

"When his name came in PM Awas Yojana beneficiary's list as Asleem, son of Mohar Singh, instead of rectifying it, he made changes in the existing Aadhaar with the same names which was printed in the list to avail the benefits of the scheme," his maternal grandfather (nana), Mor Singh, explained.

Essentially, Tasleem was worried that if he tried to get the name on the beneficiary list rectified, he would lose the benefits (to which he was technically entitled). As a result, he chose to instead get his name on the Aadhaar database changed.

The 70-year-old grandfather accompanied Tasleem to the police station when he went to record his statement a day after the incident. He said he was made to wait there for almost 20 hours, and then the police arrested Tasleem, following which Mor Singh fell ill.

"Sahab, uske dono Aadhaar ka number ek hi hai, wo do nahi hai" (Sir, both the Aadhar cards have the same number), he added, reiterating that there were in fact no different IDs.

This is the same argument raised by Tasleem's maternal uncle, who also goes by the name Mor Singh. "Tasleem wasn't hiding anything. All the names in two Aadhaar and the voter ID card are correct. Even both Aadhaar cards have the same numbers," he said.

Despite his surname, the uncle is a practising Muslim, sporting a long beard and wearing a skullcap. He also sells bangles to make a living.