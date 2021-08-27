Indore Muslim Bangle Seller Assault: Why Is a Mob's Action Being Justified?

After the video went viral, people protested outside Indore's Central Kotwali police station demanding immediate FIR on the accused. However, the police said that the protesters created ruckus in the police station and therefore, FIRs were registered against the protesters as well.

Indore Collector suspects that the protests were instigated by Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Popular Front of India (PFI), both of which are under intelligence surveillance.

Case Against the Bangle Seller

Amid all the developments, there was no case registered against the victim, Tasleem. But this changes 24 hours later when he was arrested under POCSO and nine other IPC sections. A minor girl complained that Tasleem had molested her.

If proven guilty, Tasleem should be punished by law. But what gives a mob the right to assault him?

If he was beaten for fake IDs, why did the crowd want 'revenge' for the Bombay Bazaar case?

Why did the police delay their action on the viral video?

Why did Narottam Mishra justify 'mobocracy'?

If these questions are not answered then we will be forced to ask Janab, Aise Kaise?