Indore Muslim Bangle Seller Assault: Why Is a Mob's Action Being Justified?

Does a mob have the right to take law in their hands if a person possesses two different IDs?
A Muslim bangle seller in Madhya Pradesh's Indore was thrashed by a mob. The incident was recorded in a video that went viral. In the video, the violent crowd is heard hurling statements like 'He is a Muslim', 'Dare you come in a Hindu area again', 'Everyone hit at least once'.
But what came as a shocker was the arrest of the victim and the justification of the mob violence by state's home minister.
Bombay Bazaar Incident
While beating up Tasleem the bangle seller, one person can be heard saying: "Thrash him to avenge the Bombay bazaar incident." What happened in Bombay Bazaar? Days before the bangle-seller incident, two girls and a man from the Valmiki community were allegedly assaulted and harassed in Indore's Bombay bazaar. Their Aadhaar cards were forcefully checked. The police made several arrests in that case.
How Did Authorities Act
The police didn't act on the video at first. They registered an FIR only after the victim filed it.
Madhya Pradesh's Home Minister Narottam Mishra's comment gave another twist to the case.
He also said that bitterness arises if a person hides his name and religion. But does a mob have the right to take law in their hands if a person possesses two different IDs?
Here's what Tasleem said on the allegations of possessing two different AADHAAR cards.
After the video went viral, people protested outside Indore's Central Kotwali police station demanding immediate FIR on the accused. However, the police said that the protesters created ruckus in the police station and therefore, FIRs were registered against the protesters as well.
Indore Collector suspects that the protests were instigated by Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Popular Front of India (PFI), both of which are under intelligence surveillance.
Case Against the Bangle Seller
Amid all the developments, there was no case registered against the victim, Tasleem. But this changes 24 hours later when he was arrested under POCSO and nine other IPC sections. A minor girl complained that Tasleem had molested her.
If proven guilty, Tasleem should be punished by law. But what gives a mob the right to assault him?
If he was beaten for fake IDs, why did the crowd want 'revenge' for the Bombay Bazaar case?
Why did the police delay their action on the viral video?
Why did Narottam Mishra justify 'mobocracy'?
If these questions are not answered then we will be forced to ask Janab, Aise Kaise?
