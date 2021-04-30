Lockdown-Like Restrictions Helped Curb COVID Spike: Maharashtra CM

The CM also pointed out that COVID-19 centres are being set up near oxygen plants to avoid delay in the supply to patients.

On oxygen supply, he was quoted as saying, "We can produce 1,200 MT oxygen but our daily need is 1,700 MT. We are getting it from other states too. We are trying to balance the situation."

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state in India both in terms of the number of coronavirus cases and the death toll. In the second wave too, the state has been reporting spikes of more than 60,000 cases daily. On Friday, it reported 62,919 new cases, 828 deaths and 69,710 discharges.

On Thursday, the state government announced that the COVID-19-related restrictions have been extended in the state till 15 May.