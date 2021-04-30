Armed Forces Granted Emergency Financial Powers to Fight COVID 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh invoked special provisions on Friday, 30 April, to grant Emergency Financial Powers to the Armed Forces to speed up their efforts in handling the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The new powers will also help Formation Commanders to establish and operate quarantine facilities or hospitals and undertake procurement/repair of necessary equipment without the usual clearances, besides provisioning of various services and works required to support the ongoing effort against the pandemic.

Singh also tweeted about the special powers given: