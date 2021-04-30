RSS ‘Built’ Indore’s COVID Care Facility? No, It’s a False Claim!

Images of the COVID facility in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore are being circulated to claim that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has built the second largest COVID care centre in India that can accommodate 6,000 beds.

However, we found that while a Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB) ground has been converted into a COVID facility which has 600 beds and is expected to accommodate 6,000 beds but it hasn’t been built by the RSS.