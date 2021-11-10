MP Hospital Fire: Director, Other Officials Removed After Fire Kills 10 Children

Children's ward of Kamla Nehru Hospital. Image used for representaional purposes.
Two days after a fire broke out in the children's ward of Kamla Nehru Hospital, the Madhya Pradesh government removed Jitendra Shukla, Dean of Gandhi Medical College, Dr Lokendra Dave, Superintendent of Hamidia Hospital, and KK Dubey, Director of Kamla Nehru Hospital on Wednesday, 10 November.
Along with this, Awadhesh Bhadauria of CPA Electricity Wing has also been suspended.
As per officials, the fire broke out in a general ward and a NICU ward. They added that 36 of the 40 infants in the ward were rescued while four, who were already in a critical condition, died in the fire.
The fire started around 8:45 pm on Monday, 8 November, after which around 13 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
Meanwhile, Congress MLA from Bhopal, Arif Masood, who was present at the spot, was quoted as saying, “This is the second incident reported in the same building. An inquiry has been ordered but the reason behind these incidents should be thoroughly investigated and those responsible should be punished”, Indian Express reported.
(With inputs from ANI and The Indian Express.)
