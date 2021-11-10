MP Hospital Fire: Director, Other Officials Removed After Fire Kills 10 Children

Two days after a fire broke out in the children's ward of Kamla Nehru Hospital, the Madhya Pradesh government removed Jitendra Shukla, Dean of Gandhi Medical College, Dr Lokendra Dave, Superintendent of Hamidia Hospital, and KK Dubey, Director of Kamla Nehru Hospital on Wednesday, 10 November.

Along with this, Awadhesh Bhadauria of CPA Electricity Wing has also been suspended.