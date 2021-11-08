Bhopal Hospital's Children Ward Catches Fire; Rescue Ops Underway

Children's ward of Kamla Nehru Hospital in Bhopal Madhya Pradesh on Monday, 8 November caught fire.
(Photo altered by The Quint)
Rescue operations are presently underway. MLA Vishwas Sarang has rushed to the spot and is reportedly overseeing the rescue operations.
Unsettling visuals emerging from Bhopal show parents having assembled outside the hospital in relentless wait for an update on their children.
(This is a developing story.)
