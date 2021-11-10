12 People Die As Bus Catches Fire on Collision With Trailer in Barmer

12 people have died after a bus they were travelling in caught fire after colliding with a trailer on the Jodhpur National Highway in Barmer district on Wednesday, 10 November, police said
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Twelve people died after a bus they were travelling in caught fire after colliding with a trailer on the Jodhpur National Highway in Barmer district on Wednesday, 10 November, police said. Eleven of these people were found dead at the spot of the accident, while one more person died at the Nahata Hospital in Balotra, where the injured were admitted.
Ten people have been rescued so far, reported India Today.
The accident occurred near Bhandiyawas village on the Barmer-Jodhpur National Highway.
Visuals from the scene showed dense fumes emanating from the burning vehicle.
The Prime Minister's Office tweeted, quoting PM Narendra Modi on the accident, calling it "saddening" and hoping that the injured recover quickly. It also announced that an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh would be given to the kin of each of those who had been killed in the accident, while the injured would be given Rs 50,000 each.
Visuals from the scene showed dense fumes emanating from the burning vehicle.
Visuals from the scene showed dense fumes emanating from the burning vehicle.
Police and a fire brigade team rushed to the site of the accident to douse the flames. Rescue operations are currently underway.
(With inputs from India Today.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)