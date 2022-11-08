Lunar Eclipse 2022 Date and Time in India: When and How To Watch Chandra Grahan

Lunar Eclipse 2022: date, time, and how to watch Chandra Grahan in India.
(Photo: iStock)
A partial and full lunar eclipse called Chandra Grahan will be observed in India today, 8 November 2022. This is a phenomenon in which moon appears blood red in colour after hiding behind the earth's darkest part and that is why it is also known as 'Blood Moon'.
Reportedly, this will be the last full lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan) for almost 3 years. The next total lunar eclipse will be witnessed in 2025, however, a partial eclipse may occur in 2023.
Let us read about the date, time, duration and how to visit lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan) in India.
Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan will be seen in India today, 8 November 2022. Following is the timings of total and partial lunar eclipse in India.
Partial Lunar Eclipse Starts: 2:39 pm
Partial Lunar Eclipse Ends: 6:19 pm
Full Lunar Eclipse Starts: 3:46 pm
Full Lunar Eclipse Ends: 5:11 pm
Maximum Lunar Eclipse Time: 4:29 pm
You will be able to witness partial and total lunar eclipse today, 8 November 2022. People can see the Chandra Grahan easily with their naked eye but it is recommended to use binoculars or a telescope.
If you are in an area where it is not possible to see the lunar eclipse, witness the live streaming of Chandra Grahan (lunar eclipse) 2022 on the following official YouTube channels.
1. The Virtual Telescope Project (3 pm IST)
youtube.com/watch?v=JYvDZsxDiTE
2. Lowell Observatory (3 pm IST)
youtube.com/watch?v=DsXS3iDs0yA
3. Time and Date (2:30 pm IST)
youtube.com/watch?v=BjKUlaGmE2g
Different cities of India will witness the lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan on following time:
Srinagar: 5:31 pm
Mumbai: 6:03 pm
Kolkata: 4:54 pm
Nagpur: 5:32 pm
Agartala: 4:29 pm
Bengaluru: 5:57 pm
Kohima: 4:29 pm
New Delhi: 5:31 pm
Guwahati: 4:29 pm
