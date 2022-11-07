Lunar Eclipse on 8 November 2022: List of Do's and Don'ts for Chandra Grahan

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Lunar Eclipse on 8 November 2022: List of Do's and Don'ts for Chandra Grahan

Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahan) 2022 will be observed tomorrow, 8 November in India. Know the Do's and Don'ts.
Saima Andrabi
India
Published:

Lunar Eclipse will be observed in different cities of India on 8 November 2022. Here's the list of do's and don'ts during Chandra Grahan.

(Photo Courtesy: iStock Images)
A full lunar eclipse, also known as Chandra Grahan in India, will be observed on Tuesday, 8 November 2022. It should be noted that this will be the last full lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan) for almost 3 years, and this phenomenon is called as Blood Moon. The next total lunar eclipse will be witnessed in 2025, however, a partial eclipse may occur in 2023.

The full lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan) 2022 will start in India at 3:46 pm and end at 5:11 pm, while the partial lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan) 2022 will begin at 2:39 pm and end at 18:19 pm.

Let's read about the Do's and Don'ts of Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahan) 2022 in India.

Things You Should Avoid During Lunar Eclipse: Do's and Don'ts of Chandra Grahan 2022

Don'ts

Following are some of the of the things that people in India must avoid during the upcoming Chandra Grahan 2022.

  • Don't look directly at moon during Chandra Grahan (lunar eclipse) because it is considered to be inauspicious.

  • Do not go outside during a full lunar eclipse if you are pregnant because it is believed to be harmful for the developing fetus.

  • Do not eat and drink during Chandra Grahan because it is believed to be unlucky.

  • Do not carry any sharp objects during a Chandra Grahan.

Do's

Following are some of the things that people should follow during Chandra Grahan (lunar eclipse) 2022.

  • Stay calm and relax to avoid the negative effects of Chandra Grahan.

  • Perform meditation and chant mantras during a lunar eclipse.

  • Use Tulsi Patra in all the eating items during a lunar eclipse.

  • Pregnant women should carry a coconut with them during the entire period of lunar eclipse and then put it in flowing water.

  • To ward off the negative energy, people must consider taking a holy bath in Ganga after the Chandra Grahan is over.

  • Donate things like salt, grains, and clothes to poor people after a lunar eclipse.

  • Drink plenty of water before Chandra Grahan because drinking water is considered inauspicious during lunar eclipse.

  • Chant Guru mantras and read holy books during the entire period of Chandra Grahan to ward off the evil energy.

