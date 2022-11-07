Lunar Eclipse on 8 November 2022: List of Do's and Don'ts for Chandra Grahan

A full lunar eclipse, also known as Chandra Grahan in India, will be observed on Tuesday, 8 November 2022. It should be noted that this will be the last full lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan) for almost 3 years, and this phenomenon is called as Blood Moon. The next total lunar eclipse will be witnessed in 2025, however, a partial eclipse may occur in 2023.

The full lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan) 2022 will start in India at 3:46 pm and end at 5:11 pm, while the partial lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan) 2022 will begin at 2:39 pm and end at 18:19 pm.

Let's read about the Do's and Don'ts of Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahan) 2022 in India.