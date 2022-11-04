Chandra Grahan 2022 in India: Date, Time, and Places Where Eclipse Will Be Seen

A full lunar eclipse, also known as Chandra Grahan in India, will be observed on Tuesday, 8 November 2022. Prior to the lunar eclipse, a partial solar eclipse was witnessed on 25 October 2022.

Reportedly, the next lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan) in India will now be observed on 7 September 2025. However, a partial eclipse may occur in 2023.

Let us read about the date, time, and cities, or places, in which the Chandra Grahan 2022 will be seen in India.