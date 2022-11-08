India To Witness Total Lunar Eclipse on 8 November - Everything You Need To Know

Also called a 'blood moon' or chandra grahan, a lunar eclipse occurs when the moon falls into the Earth's shadow. There are two kinds of lunar eclipses:

Partial lunar eclipse

Total lunar eclipse

A partial lunar eclipse occurs when the moon partially falls into or passes through the Earth's shadow. In a total lunar eclipse, the moon enters the darkest part of the Earth's shadow.

As the Moon falls into this part, which is also called the Umbra i.e., the center of the Earth's shadow, it darkens significantly. Once it's entirely within the umbra, the Moon appears red because of sunlight scattered through the Earth's atmosphere.