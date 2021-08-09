Lovlina Hoardings: Case Against Assam News Portal After DIPR Claims Fake News

The Assam Police has registered a case against a Guwahati-based news portal The CrossCurrent, after the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) claimed that the website aired “fake news” about hoardings that wished Olympian boxer Lovlina Borgohain and congratulated her for qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics.

The DIPR claimed that the "fake news" was aired in order to “malign the image of the Minister of Information and Public Relations, Pijush Hazarika and the department in public eye”, The Indian Express reported.