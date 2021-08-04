Twitter Elated As Lovlina Borgohain Wins Bronze at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain has won the Bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after losing against world number 1 Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in the Boxing Welterweight semi-final.

This makes Lovlina the second Indian woman to win a medal in boxing at the Olympics after Mary Kom in 2012 London and only the third Indian after Vijender Singh in 2008 Beijing.

Here's how social media reacted to Lovlina claiming the Bronze medal.