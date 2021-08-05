Assam: Banners Wishing Lovlina Show Huge Pictures of Ministers, Netizens React

Banners in Guwahati to congratulate Lovlina Borgohain where the boxer was nowhere to be seen.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@kiranshaw)
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain won the bronze medal in the women's boxing welterweight category at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. This was her debut at the Olympics, and Lovlina has made the whole country proud, especially the state of Assam where she hails from.
Before Lovlina won the medal, a few banners were put up that wished her luck for her upcoming games. There was one catch, though. The banners were for Lovlina, but she was nowhere to be seen on them. Instead, locals spotted pictures of the ministers themselves on the banners.
The banners read, "Congratulations and best wishes to Lovlina Borgohain (Boxer) for qualifying for the Tokyo Olympic, 2020. You are the pride of Assam." Below the heading is a picture of the CM of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Minister of Sports & Youth Welfare, Bimal Borah.
Check them out here:
Twitter was enraged to see these posters and questioned why Lovlina was nowhere to be seen on them. Amid backlash, they were also taken down and replaced with pictures of Lovlina, but the damage was done. Here is how netizens reacted:
