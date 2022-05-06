'Use of Loudspeaker From Mosque Not a Fundamental Right': Allahabad HC

The Allahabad High Court on Friday, 6 May, while dismissing a plea which sought permission to play loudspeaker during azan, said that the use of a loudspeaker from a mosque is not a "fundamental right".

The petition was filed by a Budaun man who wanted permission to play a loudspeaker from a mosque during azan, the Islamic call for prayer, situated at village Dhoranpur in the district.

The court added that the petition was “patently misconceived” and thus dismissed.