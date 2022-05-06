Sanjay Raut Slams Raj for Sharing Old Video of Bal Thackeray on Loudspeakers

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut slammed Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray during a rally in Pune on Thursday, 5 May, for sharing an old video of Bal Thackeray on his views regarding loudspeakers in mosques.

He also questioned Raj about why such issues were not raised when governments led by Vilasrao Deshmukh, Prithviraj Chavan, and Devendra Fadnavis were in power.

"There is politics over loudspeakers everywhere and some old clips of Balasaheb on his views about loudspeakers in mosques are being shared. Why this issue was never raised for 50 years when Vilasrao Deshmukh, Prithviraj Chavan and Devendra Fadnavis were chief ministers?" Raut said, as per ANI.