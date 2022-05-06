Sanjay Raut Slams Raj for Sharing Old Video of Bal Thackeray on Loudspeakers

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Sanjay Raut)
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut slammed Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray during a rally in Pune on Thursday, 5 May, for sharing an old video of Bal Thackeray on his views regarding loudspeakers in mosques.
He also questioned Raj about why such issues were not raised when governments led by Vilasrao Deshmukh, Prithviraj Chavan, and Devendra Fadnavis were in power.
"There is politics over loudspeakers everywhere and some old clips of Balasaheb on his views about loudspeakers in mosques are being shared. Why this issue was never raised for 50 years when Vilasrao Deshmukh, Prithviraj Chavan and Devendra Fadnavis were chief ministers?" Raut said, as per ANI.
Raut further said that Balasaheb even accepted a Muslim CM for Maharashtra, and that Abdul Rehman (AR) Antulay was his favourite CM.
"People had asked Balasaheb when Shiv Sena will come to the power, what kind of CM he wants. He had said he wanted CM like Antulay who could take decision instantly and who has a good command over the administration," Raut asserted.
Raj had taken to Twitter to share a video of late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray in which he says that loudspeakers on mosques should be removed.
He further adds, "If Hindu religion is becoming a nuisance in any manner, please come to me with that too, we will take care of it. The loudspeakers on mosques will be brought down."
The MNS chief had shared the video of his father a day after he made an appeal to people to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers if they heard azan from mosques.
(With inputs from ANI.)