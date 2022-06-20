Lightning Strikes Claim 30 Lives Across India, States Announce Compensation

Lightning strikes claim 32 lives on Sunday in different parts of the country. (The image is representational)
(Photo: PTI)
A total of 30 people were killed by lightning strikes in different parts of the country on Sunday, 19 June.
Lightning and thunderstorm have claimed 17 lives since Saturday night in Bihar alone, as reported by news agency PTI.
Six deaths were reported from the Bhagalpur district, three from Vaishali, two from Banka and Khagaria respectively, and one death from Munger, Madhepura, Katihar, and Saharsa respectively.
While three people died in separate incidents in different districts of Chhattisgarh, 52 goats were also killed due to lightning strike.
He and his 52 goats were killed on the spot, confirmed Gariaband Superintendent of Police J R Thakur, reported PTI.
The remaining two deaths that were reported, were of a 40-year-old woman sowing paddy in a field while the other was a 23-year-old man removing weed from his fields. They were from the districts of Balodabazar-Bhatapara and Mungeli, respectively.
Four others, including a toddler, lost their lives in separate incidents in Maharashtra's Nagpur and Palghar.
In another case, lightning reportedly struck two farmers' huts. They were identified as Dinesh Kamble (32) and Babarao Ingale (60).
In the third incident, 23-year-old Yogesh Patil was killed after being struck by lightning in his Hiwarmath village farm in Nagpur district.
Lightning strikes also claimed two lives, including a minor, due to heavy rainfall and lightning in Gujarat. One was reportedly injured. The incident took place in in Moti Jagdhar village.
Two family members, Bhupati Mavji and his 10-year-old nephew Ravi, died, while one person was injured in a lightning strike in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district on Sunday.
As many as four people were killed, with two others sustaining injuries in Odisha's Nuapada district in Bhubaneshwar due to lightning strikes on Sunday, the police said, as reported by PTI.
The remaining two are undergoing treatment at a government hospital.
(With inputs from PTI.)
