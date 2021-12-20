‘Was Originally Fisherman Struck by Lightning’: Tovino & Basil on Minnal Murali

Tovino: Malayalam cinema has been producing amazing content for a long time now. I feel like Mayalalis are one of the rare communities that are open to films in any language at all. The challenge for Malayali filmmakers is that they are always competing with world cinema in terms of content.

I think so far though, the prevalent situation was that the audience for Malayalam cinema remained mostly Malayalis themselves. I wonder how many brilliant films went without the international acclaim they deserved, simply because they did not reach as large an audience as they should have.

Especially during the lockdown period, OTT platforms have helped people all over India appreciate Malayalam cinema even more. It is at a time of change like this that we have come with Minnal Murali. The film is going to be released in more than 200 countries, and a worldwide distributor like Netflix has made possible what a theatrical release probably could not. It is being dubbed in 8 languages, and has subtitles in 32 languages. When people who understand all these languages also begin to watch our films, I feel like Malayalam cinema is finally occupying the space that it has deserved all this time.

I think all these factors have come together to make this the best time for our film to reach audiences, and I hope that Minnal Murali will cement the Malayalam industry as being a force to be internationally reckoned with.