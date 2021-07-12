Lightning Kills 37 in Uttar Pradesh, 18 in Rajasthan

Lightning strikes killed at least three persons in Garda village in Kota as well, PTI reported.

According to Kanwas Police Station House Officer Mukesh Tyagi, Radhe Banjara, alias Bawla (12), Pukhraj Banjara (16), Vikram (16) and his brother Akhraj (13) died on the spot. Others who sustained injuries are reportedly undergoing medical treatment, the SHO stated.

One fatality was reported in Jhalawar's Lalgaon village. A 23-year-old shepherd, identified as Tara Singh Bheel, was killed on spot after being struck by lightning.

Reports of injured children also poured in from Chachana village and Kudinna village in Dholpur district. In Kudinna, three children died.