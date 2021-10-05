Car Ours, Son Wasn't In It: BJP Min Ajay Mishra on SUV That Ran Over Farmers

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni.
Accepting that the vehicle which was seen moving farmers down in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday was indeed theirs, Union Minister of State (MoS) Ajay Mishra told NDTV neither him nor his son were present in it.
The police has registered an FIR against MoS’s son Ashish Mishra under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including murder and rioting.
On Sunday, eight people, including four farmers were killed at Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri after being allegedly run over by a convoy of vehicles, including one with Ashish Mishra in it. Meanwhile, his father, the BJP minister told NDTV:
Further, the minister claimed his son was at another venue, saying:
“From 11 am till the evening, he was organising another event. My son was present there, there were thousands there. There are photos and videos. If you take out his call records and CDR, location... can check all. Thousands of people are willing to give an affidavit also that Ashish Mishra was there."
Earlier on Monday, a video, purportedly of the minister's vehicle running over slogan-shouting farmers marching in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, was widely circulated on social media including by BJP MP Varun Gandhi.
On being asked if there was any pressure on him to resign in the aftermath of the unrest, the minister said:
"Why would I [resign]? There is no pressure on us, We will investigate this, and those involved, who conspired, will take action against them.”
