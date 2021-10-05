Car Ours, Son Wasn't In It: BJP Min Ajay Mishra on SUV That Ran Over Farmers

“From 11 am till the evening, he was organising another event. My son was present there, there were thousands there. There are photos and videos. If you take out his call records and CDR, location... can check all. Thousands of people are willing to give an affidavit also that Ashish Mishra was there."

Earlier on Monday, a video, purportedly of the minister's vehicle running over slogan-shouting farmers marching in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, was widely circulated on social media including by BJP MP Varun Gandhi.

On being asked if there was any pressure on him to resign in the aftermath of the unrest, the minister said:



"Why would I [resign]? There is no pressure on us, We will investigate this, and those involved, who conspired, will take action against them.”