Naya J&K, Barbaric Govt: Leaders React to Lakhimpur Unrest, Priyanka's Arrest
The Yogi government is in the eye of the storm after the death of eight people in Lakhimpur Kheri on 3 October.
The Yogi Adityanath government is in the eye of the storm after the death of eight people in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday, 3 October, following unrest over farm laws.
The farmers were allegedly run over by the car of Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, Ajay Mishra.
As leaders queued up to visit Lakhimpur to meet the family of the deceased farmers, the UP government issued prohibitory orders, leading to the arrest of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi in the wee hours of Monday.
Reacting to the developments, Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to say that the Yogi government was scared of his sister's courage. "The one who's silent over this inhuman massacre is already dead. We won't let their sacrifices go in vain," he said.
Shashi Tharoor said the visuals of Priyanka Gandhi and Deepender Hooda being manhandled "stir the blood."
"The video of @priyankagandhi & @deependerSHooda standing up to police intimidation stirs the blood. Citizens are entitled to know the grounds of their arrest & cannot be manhandled: cops, save that for those who drive over protesting farmers! (sic)," he said.
Former J&K chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah called UP "the new J&K."
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav called the alleged killing "barbaric."
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said that a delegation of TMC leaders will visit the families of the deceased.
"I strongly condemn the barbaric incident in Lakhimpur Kheri. The apathy of @BJP4India towards our farmer brethren pains me deeply. A delegation of 5 @AITCofficial MPs will be visiting the families of the victims tomorrow. Our farmers will always have our unconditional support," she said.
Punjab CM Charanjit Channi said that the culprits should be booked immediately.
"Felt wretched on the shocking incident at Lakhimpur Kheri, UP. No one can escape the law. The police should immediately arrest the culprits and the law should take its course," he said.
Congress leader Kapil Sibal said that "there should a judicial inquiry by a sitting judge".
"Before that, the union minister must be dismissed or suspended at least during inquiry as the incident took place with respect to his convoy," he was quoted as saying by ANI.
"The farmers were murdered and now MP Sanjay Singh ji, who is going to express condolences to his family, is halted by the police and administration officials on the road all night. You will pay a heavy price for all these tears of the farmers' family," AAP leader Manish Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.
Compensation Announced
The Uttar Pradesh government will be giving Rs 45 lakh and a government job to the families of the four farmers who died in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday, 3 October, Additional Director General (Law & Order) Prashant Kumar has said, reports ANI.
"The injured will be given Rs 10 lakh. FIR will be registered based on farmers' complaint. A retired high court judge will probe the matter," he further said.
"Leaders of political parties have not been allowed to visit the district because Section 144 of CrPC is in place. However, members of farmer unions are allowed to come here," he added.
