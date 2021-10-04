Who Is MoS Ajay Mishra, Whose Son Allegedly Mowed Down Farmers in Lakhimpur?

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police on Monday, 4 October, filed a First Information Report (FIR) for murder against Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni, who allegedly ran his car over the protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri district of the state on Sunday, 3 October.

Meanwhile, MoS for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni, denied the presence of his son on the spot of the incident in which at least eight people, including four farmers, died.

Who Is MoS Ajay Mishra?

Mishra, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is the current Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs, appointed in the July 2021 Cabinet rejig.