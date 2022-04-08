‘Kuch to Log Kahenge’: Shashi Tharoor on Viral Video With Supriya Sule in LS

Commenting on a viral video of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor talking to NCP's Supriya Sule during the Lok Sabha proceedings, the MP from Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, 7 April, tweeted the lyrics of the hit Kishore Kumar song from Amar Prem – 'Kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna', tagging Sule.

In an earlier tweet, Tharoor said that Sule was asking him a policy question and he leaned over to hear her as she was speaking softly so as not to disturb the debate.