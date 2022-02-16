'Shashi Tharoor Edition': Wordle Users React to Harder Words & Multiple Answers

"How is this a word," my friend asked us on our WhatsApp group chat, three minutes after midnight on 15 February, as she sent in her Wordle #241 result.

I was a bit surprised, so I replied, "This is a common word!"

After all, I had solved the Wordle in less than two minutes. It was AROMA.

"Absolutely not," my friend insisted. "This is a proper noun."

I had no clue of what she was talking about, so I texted her privately. And to my astonishment, she was right.