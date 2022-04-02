NCP MP Supriya Sule Introduces Bill to Legalise Same-Sex Marriages in Lok Sabha

She said that in spite of the landmark judgment, LGBTQIA+ individuals still face discrimination and social stigma in society. She stressed that it was of “utmost importance” to amend the Special Marriage Act 1954 and grant the same legal rights to homosexual couples as heterosexual individuals are entitled to.

“Doing this will ensure that Article 14 and Article 21 of the Constitution are upheld, and ensure that LGBTQIA+ couples are provided with the equal rights they are entitled to,” the MP said.

Under the bill’s ‘Statement of Objects and Reasons’, Sule stated that LGBTQIA+ individuals are still unable to marry and create their own families.