Shashi Tharoor Chatting With Supriya Sule in Parliament Sparks Memes on Twitter

Shashi Tharoor talking to Surpiya Sule in parliament.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
We all like to take a break at work every now and then and indulge in the occasional gossip session with our work friends. Looks like Shashi Tharoor and Supriya Sule's case is no different.
A recent clip where Tharoor is seen smiling and talking to NCP MP Supriya Sule while Dr Farooq Abdullah is addressing the audience has gone viral. Tharoor is seen smiling on camera while sitting directly behind Dr Abdullah who was discussing the economic crisis in Sri Lanka.
Users have remixed the video and put funny songs in the background to make it funnier. Others have talked about how Shashi Tharoor is the perfect 'backbencher'. Here are some reactions from Twitter: