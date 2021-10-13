Over 50 Members of Actor Vijay’s Fan Association Win in TN Local Body Polls

Even as actor Vijay continues to remain tightlipped about his political aspirations, around 59 of his fans association members have won big in the Tamil Nadu rural local body elections.
On Tuesday, 12 October, results from the rural local body polls in nine districts showed that 59 candidates who are members of the Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam have won in various local seats. The elections to 27,003 posts in different local bodies were held on 6 and 9 October and the results were announced on Tuesday.
Earlier in October, when TNM spoke to Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam members, they confirmed that Vijay had himself allowed his fans to file nominations and use his photos, name and the fan association flag while campaigning for the rural body election.
Subsequently, the actor extended his support for the official fan association. Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam is not the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (VMI) that was formed by his father and film director SA Chandrasekar. VMI was soon dissolved after the actor distanced himself from the organisation.
