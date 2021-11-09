Kiran Gosavi, NCB’s 'Witness' in Cruise Drugs Case, Sent to Judicial Custody

Images of Kiran Gosavi's selfie with Aryan Khan and him being arrested used for representation purpose.
Kiran Gosavi, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)'s 'independent witness' in the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case, has been sent to judicial custody by a Pune court in connection with a cheating case, reported ANI, on Tuesday, 9 November.
Gosavi was arrested at the Faraskhana Police Station, Pune on Thursday, 28 October.
"Kiran Gosavi was detained from outskirts of Pune in connection with a cheating case. The process to formally arrest him is underway," Amitabh Gupta, Commissioner of Police, Pune City, had said earlier.
WHEN GOSAVI SHOT TO FAME
Gosavi’s name had made headlines after his selfie with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, purportedly clicked at the NCB's office, had gone viral.
Following this, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Nawab Malik had alleged that two civilians, including Gosavi, were seen bringing Khan in to the NCB's office. He questioned Gosavi's presence at the NCB office since Gosavi is not an officer.
PRABHAKAR SAIL'S ALLEGATIONS AND WHAT FOLLOWED
Earlier, an independent witness Prabhakar Sail, who claims to be a personal bodyguard to Gosavi, had alleged that he overheard a conversation of a Rs 18-crore deal between Gosavi and one Sam D’Souza on 3 October.
Prior to being detained, Gosavi had released a video, in which he had said that Prabhakar Sail was lying.
Meanwhile, NCB’s vigilance team on Tuesday summoned Sail for questioning for the second day. NCB’s deputy director general Gyaneshwar Singh was quoted by ANI on Tuesday as saying:
“We visited some spots yesterday, Prabhakar Sail joined inquiry. Things couldn't be completed, so we're speaking to him again today. Statements of 2 more witnesses being recorded today. More witnesses will be examined in the days to come.”
