NCB's Wankhede Writes to Mumbai Police, Seeks Protection Against 'False Charges'

He wrote to the Mumbai Police commissioner to ensure that no "precipitate legal action against him."

Zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau Mumbai Sameer Wankhede on Sunday, 24 October, wrote to the Mumbai Police commissioner to ensure that no "precipitate legal action against him", framing him falsely. He sought protection from the Mumbai Police.

It comes on the same day a witness in Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan case filed an affidavit alleging that Wankhede and NCB getting his signature on blank papers.

"Hence, you are requested to kindly ensure that no such precipitate legal action is carried out to frame the undersigned falsely with ulterior motives," Wankhede wrote, in his letter.

Wankhede is the officer leading the investigation in the Mumbai drugs case. Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha, and others were arrested by the NCB during a raid on a cruise ship.

Sail also alleged that he overheard discussions of a Rs 18 crore deal between KP Gosavi and one Sam D’Souza.

He claimed that Rs 8 crore from that sum was to be paid to NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, according to an NDTV report.

(This is a developing story. The copy will be updated with more details.)

