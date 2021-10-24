NCB's Wankhede Writes to Mumbai Police, Seeks Protection Against 'False Charges'

Zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau Mumbai Sameer Wankhede on Sunday, 24 October, wrote to the Mumbai Police commissioner to ensure that no "precipitate legal action against him", framing him falsely. He sought protection from the Mumbai Police.

It comes on the same day a witness in Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan case filed an affidavit alleging that Wankhede and NCB getting his signature on blank papers.

"Hence, you are requested to kindly ensure that no such precipitate legal action is carried out to frame the undersigned falsely with ulterior motives," Wankhede wrote, in his letter.