Just the Beginning: NCP's Nawab Malik After NCB 'Transfers' Aryan Khan Case

File photo of NCB officer Sameer Wankhede.
(Photo: Anupam Gautam/IANS)
Barely minutes after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) transferred six cases – including the alleged drug-bust case involving Aryan Khan – away from its Mumbai unit headed by Sameer Wankhede, Maharashtra cabinet minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik said on Twitter that this "is just the beginning."
Claiming the existence of around 26 cases that need to be looked into, Malik said that a lot needs to be done to "clean the system."
A Special Investigation Team headed by senior police officer Sanjay Singh will now take over the six cases, which also include the one in which Nawab Malik's son-in-law is involved.
Malik also demanded a SIT probe to investigate Wankhede, who has been accused of seeking a Rs 8 crore pay-off in the Aryan Khan case.
Sail, who claims to be Gosavi's bodyguard, asserted that Rs 8 crore out of that Rs 18 crore deal was earmarked for Wankhede. The NCB, on the other hand, has called these allegations 'concocted.'
Meanwhile, both the bureau and Wankhede claimed that he was not removed from his role, while adding that only certain cases were being transferred.
Speaking to NDTV, Wankhede said that the cases were moved out of the Bombay unit following his petition before the Bombay High Court, in which the NCB officer had asked for a CBI or NIA probe into the matter.
Meanwhile, the NCB itself has initiated a probe headed by a five-member team into allegations against Wankhede.
