3 Kerala Women Arrested by UP Cops After They Went To Meet UAPA Prisoners

As per the FIR, the police claimed that the laboratory in Ghaziabad where the women did the tests has denied making such test reports. It does not mention the name of the lab. "In such a situation, where RT-PCR reports have been tried to be forged, the possibility of an incident or conspiracy cannot be ruled out,” police have stated in the FIR, which has been registered based on the complaint of Ajay Kumar Karapal, the jailor of the prison where the two men are lodged.

Incidentally, their families are not aware which prison the women and the child have been lodged in. “We only know they are somewhere in Lucknow. There appears to be some foul play because after the women left the prison when they were told they can’t meet Anshad and Firoz, why did the police search for them later?” asked Azhar.

Meanwhile, the PFI condemned the arrest of the women by Uttar Pradesh police. “This is a planned incident,” alleged Nasarudheen Elamaram, National Secretary of PFI. He further alleged, “The men were not presented in court as the police came to know that their families were visiting them there, although they claimed law and order issue. We have come to know that there was a direction from top police officials to initiate the arrest of the women. That is why the police came searching for the women in their room.”