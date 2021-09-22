UAPA Accused Atiq-Ur-Rehman Admitted to Agra Hospital as Health Deteriorates

Atiq-ur-Rehman, a resident of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, is admitted in the Mathura district jail hospital. He was arrested along with journalist Siddique Kappan and seven others after a Dalit girl in UP's Hathras died after being raped. His condition is stated to be serious.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint/Erum Gour)
27-year-old Atiq-ur Rehman, accused of a 'conspiracy to create a law and order problem' after a Dalit girl died after being raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras in September 2020, was on Wednesday, 22 September, admitted to a hospital in Agra, following a rapid deterioration in his health condition.
The UP police had booked Rehman and seven others, including journalist Siddique Kappan, in October 2020, under various stringent sections of the IPC, including the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).
"Atiq-ur Rehman was on his way from Mathura to Lucknow court for the PMLA case when he complained of chest pain. He had to be admitted to a hospital in Agra. His condition is very serious. His family is on their way from Muzaffarnagar and Lucknow to see him," Advocate Madhuvan Dutt told The Quint on Wednesday.
Rehman, a heart patient, who is also the National Treasurer of Campus Front of India (CFI), has been foisted as 'accused number one' in the 'conspiracy' case.
He suffers from a heart condition called Aortic Regurgitation. Last year, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi had advised him to undergo a Bentall procedure for his condition.
However, he was arrested before the medical procedure could take place.
Rehman's brother Mateen, and his family, had earlier told The Quint that they fear Rehman would die in jail as his condition can lead to heart failure if proper medical attention is not provided.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined