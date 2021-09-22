UAPA Accused Atiq-Ur-Rehman Admitted to Agra Hospital as Health Deteriorates

Rehman, a heart patient, who is also the National Treasurer of Campus Front of India (CFI), has been foisted as 'accused number one' in the 'conspiracy' case.

He suffers from a heart condition called Aortic Regurgitation. Last year, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi had advised him to undergo a Bentall procedure for his condition.

However, he was arrested before the medical procedure could take place.

Rehman's brother Mateen, and his family, had earlier told The Quint that they fear Rehman would die in jail as his condition can lead to heart failure if proper medical attention is not provided.