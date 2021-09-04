CBI Seeks UAPA, Terror Charges Against All Accused in Dabholkar Murder Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has argued in a court that the five accused in the 2013 murder case of rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar be tried under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).



The arguments over framing of charges against Dr Virendrasinh Tawde, Sharad Kalaskar, Sachin Andure, advocate Sanjeev Punalekar and Vikram Bhave, began before a special court on Friday, 3 September.

The CBI argued that the accused were responsible for striking "terror among a section of people".

Dabholkar was shot dead by two men while he was on a morning walk near Omkareshwar temple in Pune, on 20 August 2013.