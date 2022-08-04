Kerala NEET Row: HC Seeks NTA Response on Standard Exam Protocol

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday, 4 August sought a response of the National Testing Agency (NTA) to a plea seeking a standard protocol for conducting examinations across the country, in view of a recent incident at a NEET exam centre in the State where women candidates were made to remove part of their undergarments to appear for the test.

A Bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly asked the NTA to file a statement and listed the matter for hearing on Friday, lawyers associated with the case told PTI.

Besides formulation of a standard protocol for exams, the public interest litigation also seeks a direction to the National Testing Agency (NTA) to permit the affected women candidates to re-appear for the exam as they might not have been able to focus on the test that day in view of the "traumatic" situation.

The plea sought also free counselling for the affected students as well as compensation for the "trauma" and "mental agony" suffered by them.