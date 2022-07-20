NEET Kerala Row: A Bra Should Not Be Adding to Women Aspirants' Stress & Agony

"They said take your bra in your hand and leave, no need to wear them. We were very embarrassed to hear that. But everyone waited to change. It was dark and there was no place to change...it was a terrible experience," a 17-year-old National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant from Kerala's Kollam told news channel NDTV.

She was recounting her harrowing experience of being made to remove a bra – simply to be able to take a test.