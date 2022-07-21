Kerala NEET Row: 2 More Arrested for Allegedly Asking Girls To Remove Innerwear

Kerala NEET Row: Arrest of a NEET observer and an exam coordinator was recorded on Thursday after their interrogation by police.
(Photo: Chetan Bhakuni/The Quint)
Kerala Police on Thursday, 21 July, arrested two more people who oversaw the NEET exam held at a private educational institute in Kerala's Kollam district on 17 July, where female students were allegedly asked to take off part of their innerwear.
An officer confirmed that the arrest of a NEET observer and an exam coordinator was recorded on Thursday after their interrogation by police, reported news agency PTI.
Out of the five, three work for an agency hired by the National Testing Agency (NTA) while the other two work for the Mar Thoma Institute of Information Technology, Ayur, where the incident took place.
The total number of people who have been arrested in the case now stands at seven.
The NTA on Tuesday constituted a fact-finding committee to 'ascertain the facts' of the case. The committee will visit the spot of the incident to verify the facts and see whether the security/frisking protocols of the NTA were followed.
The committee will submit its report in four weeks, said the NTA.
The incident came to light when the father of a 17-year-old NEET aspirant told the media that his daughter was subjected to harassment when she appeared for the exam.
He further added that his daughter, who was sitting for her first-ever NEET exam, is yet to recover from the traumatic experience, wherein she had to sit for the 3-hour long exam without wearing a brassiere.
(With inputs from PTI.)