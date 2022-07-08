Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 284 Result Today at 3 pm, Check Prize Money

The State Lottery Department of Kerala is completely set to formally announce the Kerala Lottery Result today, on Friday, 8 July 2022 for Nirmal NR 284 lottery draw. While the live results of the Kerala Lottery today, Nirmal NR 284 will be published at 3 pm, participants can download the complete result pdf from the official website after 4 pm. The website of the Lottery Department that one should visit is keralalotteries.com. Participants should visit the mentioned website to check the result.

