Kerala Lottery Today: Karunya KR 557 Result at 3 pm, First Prize Is Rs 80 Lakh

The State Lottery Department of Kerala will declare the Kerala Lottery results today, on Saturday, 9 July 2022 for Karunya KR 557. The results of the lottery will be declared on the official website of the Kerala State Lottery Department – keralalotteries.com. Participants of the Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 557 draw should keep a close eye on the official website. They are requested to check the winning numbers properly to see if they have won the draw today.

The complete result PDF for Kerala Lottery today, Karunya KR 557 will be available on keralalotteries.com after 4 pm on Saturday, 9 July 2022. The participants can download the result from the website to check the list of winning numbers properly. They should also check the website to know the rules of the Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 557 and how to claim the prize money.