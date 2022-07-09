Kerala Lottery Today: Karunya KR 557 Result at 3 pm, First Prize Is Rs 80 Lakh

Check the Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 557 prize money for today, 9 July 2022.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala will declare the Kerala Lottery results today, on Saturday, 9 July 2022 for Karunya KR 557. The results of the lottery will be declared on the official website of the Kerala State Lottery Department – keralalotteries.com. Participants of the Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 557 draw should keep a close eye on the official website. They are requested to check the winning numbers properly to see if they have won the draw today.
The complete result PDF for Kerala Lottery today, Karunya KR 557 will be available on keralalotteries.com after 4 pm on Saturday, 9 July 2022. The participants can download the result from the website to check the list of winning numbers properly. They should also check the website to know the rules of the Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 557 and how to claim the prize money.
The prizes of the Kerala Lottery today, Karunya KR 557, on 9 July 2022 are as follows:
First Prize: Rs 80 lakh
Second Prize: Rs 5 lakh
Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
These are the prize money for Karunya KR 557 Kerala Lottery today. The winners should submit their lottery tickets to the department within thirty days of the result declaration to claim the prize money.
Here are the steps to download the Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya KR 557 today, on Saturday, 9 July 2022:
Click on keralalotteries.com.
Go to the Karunya KR 557 Result PDF link on the homepage.
The lottery result for today will appear on the screen.
Check the winning numbers that are mentioned in the PDF.
Download the Karunya KR 557 lottery result from the website to look at the winners.
