Kerala Lottery Result Today: Win-Win W 676 Result Declared, Check First Prize

The first prize of the Kerala Lottery today, Win-Win W 676 is Rs 75 lakhs.
(Photo: keralalotteries.com)
The Kerala Lottery Result today, on Monday, 11 July 2022, for Win-Win W 676 has been officially declared at 3 pm. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has released the Win-Win W 676 lottery result on the website - keralalotteries.com. Participants of the Kerala Lottery today should keep a close eye on the website to know the winning numbers of the draw. They can also download the result PDF from the mentioned official website of the State Lottery Department.
The complete PDF of the Kerala Lottery Result today, Win-Win W 676 on Monday, 11 July 2022 will be available at 4 pm on keralalotteries.com. Participants of the Kerala Lottery today, Win-Win W 676 should check the winning numbers and the winners of the draw are requested to submit the lottery tickets within thirty days.
The first prize of the Kerala Lottery Result today, Win-Win W 676 on Monday, 11 July 2022 is Rs 75 lakhs. The winners who will attain the second position will receive Rs 5 lakhs and the third prize of the Kerala Lottery today is Rs 1 lakh.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala holds weekly lotteries regularly for the people who are interested to participate.
The live results of the lottery draw are declared at 3 pm on the website and the complete results are available after 4 pm.
Here are the steps to check the Kerala Lottery Win-Win W 676 Result today, on Monday, 11 July 2022 online:
Visit keralalotteries.com.
Find the Win-Win W 676 Result Today link on the homepage.
The result will appear on your computer or mobile screen.
Check the list of winning numbers carefully to see if your number is mentioned.
Download the result from the site to check properly.