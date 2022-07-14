Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN 429 Result Declared, Details Here

The Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 429 prize money is stated here.
(Photo: The Quint)
The State Lottery Department of Kerala has revealed the Kerala Lottery Result today, on Thursday, 14 July 2022 for Karunya Plus KN 429 on the website. The participants of the Kerala Lottery today, for Karunya Plus KN 429 draw can check the winning numbers on the official website – keralalotteries.com. It is important to note that the live results of the Karunya Plus KN 429 lottery draw is officially released on the website at 3 pm for all the participants.
The ones who are taking part in the Kerala Lottery Result today, Karunya Plus KN 429 on Thursday, 14 July 2022 should keep a close eye on the website – keralalotteries.com. A complete PDF list displaying the names of the winners will be released on the website around 4 pm for the Kerala Lottery today by the department.
It is to be noted that the State Lottery Department of Kerala publishes the live results of the weekly lotteries at 3 pm daily on the website for the participants to know the winning numbers.
Here is the complete list of prize amounts for the Kerala Lottery today, Karunya Plus KN 429 on 14 July 2022 for the people to take a look at:
First Prize: Rs 80 lakhs
Consolation Prize: Rs 8 thousand
Second Prize: Rs 10 lakhs
Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh
Fourth Prize: Rs 5 thousand
Fifth Prize: Rs 1 thousand
Sixth Prize: Rs 5 hundred
Seventh Prize: Rs 1 hundred
Let's take a look at the steps to check the Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya Plus KN 429 today, on Thursday, 14 July 2022:
Go to the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala that is mentioned above.
Click on the Kerala Lottery today Karunya Plus KN 429 link on the homepage.
The complete list of winners will appear on your screen.
Download the result from the website so that you can check the numbers carefully.
If your lottery ticket number is mentioned on the winning list, contact the State Lottery Department immediately.