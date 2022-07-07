Kerala Lottery Today: Karunya Plus KN 428 Result Declared, Check Prize Money
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 428 Result: The complete result PDF can be downloaded from keralalotteries.com
The Kerala Lottery today, on Thursday, 7 July 2022, for Karunya Plus KN 428 result is declared at 3 pm by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. The participants of the Karunya Plus KN 428 lottery draw should stay alert and visit the website, keralalotteries.com, to check the winning numbers. The complete result will be released after 4 pm by the Kerala State Lottery Department on the same website for the participants to download.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts weekly lotteries daily. The winners are rewarded with hefty prize amounts by the lottery department. The Kerala Lottery today, Karunya Plus KN 428 live results are available on the website on Thursday, 7 July 2022. Participants of the draw should check the winning numbers carefully.
It is crucial for the winners to submit the lottery tickets within thirty days of the result declaration, to claim the prize money. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has mentioned certain rules on the website that all lottery participants should follow.
Kerala Lottery: Karunya Plus KN 428 Important Details
The prize money list for Kerala Lottery today, Karunya Plus KN 428 on 7 July 2022, is mentioned below:
First Prize: Rs 80 lakh
Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh
Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh
Fourth Prize: Rs 5 thousand
Fifth Prize: Rs 1 thousand
To know about the consolation prize money and other rules of the lottery in detail, participants are requested to visit the official website, keralalotteries.com.
Participants should know the correct method to check the lottery winners list online on the website. It is important to check the winning numbers correctly so that the people can receive the prize money.
Kerala Lottery Result Today: How To Check Karunya Plus KN 428 Result
Let's take a look at the simple steps that every participant should follow to check the Kerala Lottery Result today for Karunya Plus KN 428 on Thursday, 7 July 2022:
First, click on the official website, keralalotteries.com.
Go to the Karunya Plus KN 428 Result link visible on the homepage.
The result PDF will display on the screen of your device.
Download the Kerala Lottery Result for today and check the winning numbers that are mentioned carefully. Verify the numbers with your lottery ticket to see if you have won any prize.
