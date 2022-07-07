Kerala Lottery Today: Karunya Plus KN 428 Result Declared, Check Prize Money

The Kerala Lottery today, on Thursday, 7 July 2022, for Karunya Plus KN 428 result is declared at 3 pm by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. The participants of the Karunya Plus KN 428 lottery draw should stay alert and visit the website, keralalotteries.com, to check the winning numbers. The complete result will be released after 4 pm by the Kerala State Lottery Department on the same website for the participants to download.

The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts weekly lotteries daily. The winners are rewarded with hefty prize amounts by the lottery department. The Kerala Lottery today, Karunya Plus KN 428 live results are available on the website on Thursday, 7 July 2022. Participants of the draw should check the winning numbers carefully.