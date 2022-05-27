Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR-278 Declared on the Website, Check Prize Money

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-278 Result officially released on the website.
The Kerala State Lottery Department publishes the Nirmal Weekly Lottery result every Friday. As per the latest details, the Nirmal Lottery Result NR 278 has been published today, Friday, 27 May 2022. Those who participated in the draw can check the final results on Friday, 27 May, on the official website.
The official website that one needs to visit to check the Kerala Nirmal NR 278 Lottery Result is keralalotteries.com. It is important to note that the results are already live for the participants. The Government of Kerala holds the Nirmal Weekly Lottery every Friday.
Here is a list of the Kerala Nirmal NR 278 lottery prize money that everybody should take a look at before checking the result:
First Prize - Rs 70 lakh
Consolation Prize - Rs 8,000
Second Prize - Rs 10 lakh
Third Prize - Rs 1 lakh
Fourth Prize - Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize - Rs 1,000
Let's take a look at the steps to follow to check the Kerala Lottery Result Nirmal NR 278:
Go to the official website, keralalotteries.com.
Click on the option which states Lottery Result.
Look out for the Lottery draw number today.
Tap on 'View'.
Download the result PDF from the website once it displays on the screen.
After checking the result, the winners can know about the next steps via the official website. They should read all the instructions properly before claiming the prize money.
