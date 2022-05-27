Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR-278 Declared on the Website, Check Prize Money

The Kerala State Lottery Department publishes the Nirmal Weekly Lottery result every Friday. As per the latest details, the Nirmal Lottery Result NR 278 has been published today, Friday, 27 May 2022. Those who participated in the draw can check the final results on Friday, 27 May, on the official website.

The official website that one needs to visit to check the Kerala Nirmal NR 278 Lottery Result is keralalotteries.com. It is important to note that the results are already live for the participants. The Government of Kerala holds the Nirmal Weekly Lottery every Friday.